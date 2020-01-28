BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris has averaged 18.3 points and six rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 13.8 points and 2.6 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11 points and 4.6 rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 67.7 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 65.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 35.3 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lumberjacks. Stephen F. Austin has 43 assists on 75 field goals (57.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Abilene Christian has assists on 43 of 72 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. The Stephen F. Austin offense has turned the ball over on 23.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lumberjacks 342nd, nationally).

