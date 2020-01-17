SAVVY SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season, although the trio’s production has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Lumberjacks have scored 82.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 77.1 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Drew Lutz has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: Incarnate Word has lost its last eight road games, scoring 59.5 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks sixth nationally. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 72.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 222nd).

