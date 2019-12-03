Samford put up 61 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Stanley Davis had 19 points for Auburn-Montgomery. Maharrith Jackson added nine rebounds and Carlos Bell had 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Samford matches up against Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday.

