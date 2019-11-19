Jalen Dupree’s three-point play gave Samford a 65-55 lead with 44 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs made 5 of 6 from the line to close out the win.

Tykei Greene had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (2-1). Christian Hinckson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Samir Stewart had five steals.

Samford plays Troy at home on Saturday. Manhattan visits Elon on Saturday.

