Matt Pile paced the Mavericks (5-6) with 18 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Zach Thornhill pitched in with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while KJ Robinson scored 10 with three assists off the bench.
Omaha made just 4 of 17 shots from 3-point range (23.5%) and hit only 3 of 10 free throws.
