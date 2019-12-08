PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Cameron Shelton scored a career-high 20 points and Northern Arizona got a big contribution from its bench in a 73-65 victory over Omaha on Sunday.

Shelton sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the Lumberjacks (4-2), who shot 47.5% overall. Ted McCree came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 15. Reserve Bernie Andre finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double, while reserve Cameron Satterwhite added 10 points, four assists and two steals.