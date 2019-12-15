SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Freeman-Liberty, Nick Robinson and John Kiser have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Freeman-Liberty has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Valparaiso field goals over the last five games. Freeman-Liberty has accounted for 42 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crusaders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has 40 assists on 88 field goals (45.5 percent) across its previous three games while Valparaiso has assists on 67 of 99 field goals (67.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 78 points per game. The Crusaders have averaged 84.7 points per game over their last three games.

