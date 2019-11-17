Brendan Harrick had 17 points for the Matadors (0-5), who have lost eight games in a row dating to last season. Terrell Gomez added 15 points and Michael Ou scored 14.

The Spiders, whose first two games went to overtime, joined Southern Miss as the only teams in the last 10 years to open a season with back-to-back OT wins.

AD

Richmond faces McNeese State at home on Friday. Cal State Northridge looks for its first win against Colgate next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD