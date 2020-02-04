SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Kai Mitchell is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearkats. Zach Nutall is also a key contributor, accounting for 14 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Drew Lutz, who is averaging 10.9 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 65.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 56.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 31.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Incarnate Word is 0-14 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Sam Houston State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 14th among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 260th overall).

