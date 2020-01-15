SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Buccaneers are led by Shuler and Phlandrous Fleming Jr.. Shuler is averaging 17.9 points while Fleming is putting up 14 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Henderson and Cory Gensler. Henderson has averaged 12.1 points while Gensler has put up 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

AD

RAMPING IT UP: The Buccaneers have scored 71 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed over 10 non-conference games.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Camels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Campbell has an assist on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) over its past three contests while Charleston Southern has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 18th-highest rate in the country. Charleston Southern has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com