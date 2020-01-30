IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Gaels have scored 70.9 points per game to Metro Atlantic Athletic opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 67.6 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jalen Pickett has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-10 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Iona is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Gaels are 0-10 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAAC teams. The Gaels have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

