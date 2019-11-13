LEADING THE WAY: Jalen Pickett and Elijah Burns have led the Saints. Pickett is averaging 19.7 points and four assists while Burns is putting up 19 points and six rebounds per game. The Crimson have been led by juniors Chris Lewis and Robert Baker. Lewis has averaged 12 points and 6.3 rebounds while Baker has put up 10 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Pickett has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.