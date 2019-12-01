Sixty seconds before that, Florida Atlantic’s Jailyn Ingram buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70-apiece.
Cornelius Taylor lead the Owls (4-3) with 19 points and Ingram scored 10. Silins scored eight points, with six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Boahen led the Flames (2-6) with 18 points and Tarkus Ferguson scored 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.