The Bulldogs scored the final four points of a tightly contested game. Hall Elisias made two free throws with 37 seconds remaining. Neither team led by more than four points in the final 11 minutes.

Columbia’s Randy Brumant had a double-double with career highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Smith added 22 points and seven assists for the Lions (3-7).

Adam Grant had 20 points and Simmons finished with 12 for Bryant (6-4), which has won four in a row at home. Elisias had eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Bulldogs.

Columbia plays at Duquesne on Monday. Bryant is at Fordham on Tuesday.

