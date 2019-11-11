LEADING THE WAY: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Cameron Williams has averaged 13.5 points and four rebounds while Mike Adewunmi has put up 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Crusaders, Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 19 points and 4.5 rebounds while Daniel Sackey has put up 14.5 points, six assists and two steals.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.