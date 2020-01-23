FAB FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana has relied heavily on its freshmen. Ty Brewer, Von Julien, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Lions points over the team’s last five games.

AD

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Demons have scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 73.9 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 63.6 points scored and 83.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TY: Brewer has connected on 35.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 61.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Northwestern State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Demons are 2-10 when opponents score more than 66 points.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions 22nd among Division I teams. The Northwestern State offense has turned the ball over on 24.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Demons 348th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com