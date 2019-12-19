ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Mississippi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Southeastern Louisiana has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Breein Tyree, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 51 percent of Mississippi’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Ty Brewer, Nick Caldwell and Byron Smith have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this year.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tyree has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. Tyree has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rebels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. Mississippi has an assist on 57 of 76 field goals (75 percent) over its previous three matchups while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 38 of 88 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Mississippi’s offense has turned the ball over 14 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.

