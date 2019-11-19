THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southeastern Louisiana’s Brandon Gonzalez has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 23.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over the last three games.
STREAK SCORING: Tulsa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 68.
LAST FIVE: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 66.8 points and allowed 71.3 points over its last five games. Tulsa has averaged 71.3 points while allowing 69.3 over its last five.
