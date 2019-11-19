BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Tulsa both look to put winning streaks together . Southeastern Louisiana knocked off Mobile by seven on Sunday. Tulsa is coming off a 72-65 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal has averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Darien Jackson has put up 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals. For the Lions, Tyron Brewer has averaged 16 points and nine rebounds while Von Julien has put up nine points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.