VARYING EXPERIENCE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has leaned on senior leadership this year while Southeastern Louisiana has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Jordan Hairston have combined to account for 63 percent of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s scoring this season and 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Ty Brewer, Nick Caldwell and Byron Smith have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this year.MIGHTY MYLES: M. Smith has connected on 41 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-8 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Nolan Bertain has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 6 for 15 attempts over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 66 points while allowing 80 points over its last five games. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has averaged 63.6 points while giving up 64.8 over its last five.

