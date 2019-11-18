The comment came when Smart was asked by a reporter what he told his players after they clinched another SEC East title. He replied, “I told them, ‘How ‘bout them (expletive) Dogs!’”

Smart says the comment was “not indicative of what I stand for.” He says one knows he has messed up when he gets home after a big win to find ‘your wife is upset about something you said.”

