STEPPING UP: Columbia’s Smith has averaged 22 points, 4.4 rebounds and five assists while Randy Brumant has put up eight points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Red Foxes, Cubbage has averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 9.1 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-8 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

COLD SPELL: Marist has lost its last four road games, scoring 53 points, while allowing 67.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

