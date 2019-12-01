STEPPING UP: Delaware’s Darling has averaged 23.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 14.1 points and nine rebounds. For the Lions, Smith has averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Jake Killingsworth has put up 8.8 points and five rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Smith has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. Smith has accounted for 42 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Columbia is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 63.

TWO STREAKS: Columbia has dropped its last four road games, scoring 57.8 points and allowing 68 points during those contests. Delaware has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

