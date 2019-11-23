Smith guided a seven-play, 67-yard opening drive that he capped with a 3-yard run and followed it up by hitting Zac Kerxton from 33-yards out. Will Knight ran 68 yards for a touchdown to get the Blue Hens on the board, but Smith came right back, hitting Hodge from 16-yards out to make it 20-7 after one.

Smith found Hodge with an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added touchdowns of 43 and 37 yards in the third.

Pat Kehoe was 29 of 49 for 336 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware.

Delaware coach Danny Rocco now is 0-3 against Villanova.

