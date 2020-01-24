TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jarrett is averaging 18.2 points to lead the way for Jackson State. Roland Griffin is also a primary contributor, producing 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Grambling State has been led by Smith, who is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: Jackson State has allowed just 67.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.5 per game the team allowed in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH JR.: Smith has connected on 24.1 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-11 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Tigers are 3-10 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 73.7 points per game.

