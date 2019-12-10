A 23-8 lead in the middle of the second half allow Grambling to erase a seven-point deficit to take a 58-50 lead with 7:27 to play.
DeVante Jackson had 12 points for Grambling State (5-5) and Kelton Edwards added 11.
Jalen Hodge had 22 points for the Warhawks (4-3). Williams and Michael Ertel combined for 23 points, almost 13 below their combined averages on 7 for 22 shooting.
Grambling State plays Rust College at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Stephen F. Austin on the road on Saturday.
