The Owls’ 38 points on 24.4 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Murray State opponent this season. Murray State was 26 of 62 from the field (42%).

Ugo Obineke had 13 points for the Owls (1-9). Tyler Hooker added 12 points. Pietro Agostini had eight rebounds.

Terrell Burden, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Owls, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 9).

Murray State plays Evansville on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State matches up against Belmont on the road on Wednesday.

