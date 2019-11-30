The Islanders improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 63-55 on Nov. 17.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays UTSA on the road on Tuesday. Texas Rio Grande Valley faces Sam Houston State at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.