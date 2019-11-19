John Knight III led the Thunderbirds (2-2) with 14 points.

In the second half, Shareef O’Neal made a 3-pointer from the right wing for the first points of his UCLA career. O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, had missed the two previous games due to a hip injury and sat out last season because of open-heart surgery last December.

This was the first meeting between the schools.

For Southern Utah, Dre Marin made a 3-pointer from the corner with 10:44 left in the first half to end the scoring drought and cut the lead to 17-6. Southern Utah (2-2) trailed 35-22 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds weren’t able to run offensive sets like they wanted, but the experience playing UCLA at Pauley Pavilion will surely pay dividends later.

UCLA: The Bruins defense was stifling and that led to plenty of transition baskets. The game was a campus game for the Maui Invitational.

UP NEXT

Southern Utah: Plays Charleston Southern in the Maui Invitational at Johnson City, Tennessee on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Hofstra on Thursday.

