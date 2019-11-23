Greg Outlaw, the Blue Devils’ leading scorer entering the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Vermont plays Gallaudet University at home on Wednesday. Central Connecticut looks for its first win against UMass Lowell on the road next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD