LEADING THE CHARGE: Alabama’s Lewis has averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Tigers, D. Smith has averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Mark Smith has put up 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 68.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Missouri defense has held opponents to just 59.7 points per game, the 13th-lowest in Division I. Alabama has allowed an average of 77.8 points through 16 games (ranked 286th, nationally).

