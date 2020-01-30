BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: D. Smith is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Tigers. Mark Smith is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Lawson, who is averaging 14 points.

AD

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Gamecocks have scored 74.4 points per game to Southeastern opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they managed against non-conference foes.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 37 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 60.

COLD SPELL: Missouri has lost its last four road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Missouri has held opposing teams to 62.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com