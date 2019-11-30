Jack Forrest had 10 points for Columbia (3-5). Jake Killingsworth added six rebounds. Joseph Smoyer had three blocks for the Lions.
Jordan Cohen had 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-5). James Karnik added 12 rebounds.
Columbia faces Delaware on the road on Monday. Lehigh plays St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Wednesday.
