LEADING THE CHARGE: Ricks has averaged 13.7 points and 2.5 steals to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Joe Pleasant is also a top contributor, producing 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Islanders have been led by M. Smith, who is averaging 13.9 points and five rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 78.5 points per game against Southland opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MYLES: M. Smith has connected on 42.6 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.9 percent or less. The Wildcats are 1-7 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has turned the ball over on 25 percent of its possessions (ranked 349th among Division I teams).

