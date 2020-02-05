BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Martin has averaged 19.3 points to lead the charge for the Sun Devils. Romello White is also a big contributor, putting up 10.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Smith, who is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Martin has directly created 42 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Sun Devils are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 13-2 when they exceed 65 points. The Bruins are 0-10 when allowing 74 or more points and 12-0 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Bruins are 0-10 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent, ranking the Bruins 15th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Arizona State stands at just 26.3 percent (ranked 252nd).

