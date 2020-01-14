ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Houston has 40 assists on 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three outings while SMU has assists on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41 percent. The Cougars have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game and 16.4 per game over their last five games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.