SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.
PERFECT WHEN: SMU is a flawless 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.1 percent or less. The Mustangs are 2-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game.
