BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Evansville both look to put winning streaks together . SMU won 80-63 over Jackson State on Saturday. Evansville is coming off an 89-71 win over Indiana-Kokomo on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Evansville’s DeAndre Williams, K.J. Riley and Sam Cunliffe have combined to account for 58 percent of all Purple Aces scoring this season.MIGHTY MIKE: Isiaha Mike has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.