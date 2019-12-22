ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. SMU has 51 assists on 82 field goals (62.2 percent) across its previous three games while Georgia State has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.8 percent. The Mustangs have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game and 15.2 per game over their last five games.
