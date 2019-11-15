BOTTOM LINE: SMU goes up against Jackson State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Tuesday. SMU won at home over New Orleans 77-64, while Jackson State fell 88-79 at Tulane.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: SMU’s Tyson Jolly has averaged 20.5 points, six rebounds and two steals while Isiaha Mike has put up 18 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 18.3 points and four rebounds while Jayveous McKinnis has put up nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.