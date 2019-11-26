BOTTOM LINE: SMU looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Hartford. Hartford fell 62-58 at home to Merrimack on Sunday. SMU is coming off a 72-68 road win against UNLV on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: SMU’s Isiaha Mike, Feron Hunt and CJ White have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MARKS: Hunter Marks has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.