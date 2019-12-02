STEPPING UP: This will be a homecoming game for Demons junior Jairus Roberson, who is averaging 9.5 points. Chudier Bile, who has put up 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, and Brian White, who has averaged 10.2 points, have helped lead the way with Roberson this year. The Mustangs have been led by Tyson Jolly, who is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 7.7 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 64.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Northwestern State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 77.7 points during those contests. SMU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 60.2.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Demons. SMU has 52 assists on 86 field goals (60.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Northwestern State has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: SMU has held opposing teams to only 36.6 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all AAC teams. Over their last three games, the Mustangs have held opposing shooters to 35.2 percent.

