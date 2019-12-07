The Bison (4-7) forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Ahmad Clark had 18 points for the Great Danes (5-5). Cameron Healy added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Bucknell faces Siena on the road next Saturday. Albany plays Boston College on the road on Tuesday.
