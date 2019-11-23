The fifth-ranked Jackrabbits led 7-0 in the first quarter and 14-10 early in the third but couldn’t hold on. Simmons’ 2-yard run put South Dakota (5-7, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference) up 17-14 and followed that up with a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter.

AD

AD

Keaton Heide’s second touchdown pass pulled the Jackrabbits within a field goal early in the fourth quarter but their last three drives ended with a fumble, a fourth-down failure and a fumble on a trick play in the final minute.

South Dakota State (8-4, 5-3) entered the game in a four-way tie for second place behind North Dakota State but only Northern Iowa won its finale. Illinois State and Southern Illinois also lost.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD