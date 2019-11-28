BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Guglielmo Caruso has averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Broncos. Complementing Caruso is Josip Vrankic, who is putting up 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 11 points and eight rebounds.GUGLIELMO GETS BASKETS: Across seven games this season, Santa Clara’s Caruso has shot 71.7 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Santa Clara has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Santa Clara has an assist on 69 of 95 field goals (72.6 percent) across its previous three games while Southeast Missouri has assists on 25 of 72 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked first in the WCC with an average of 74.3 possessions per game.

___

___

