TEAM LEADERS: George Dixon is putting up 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Josiah Wallace has complemented Dixon and is accounting for 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Redhawks have scored 67.7 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 62.8 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.TOUGH TO DENY DIXON: In 19 appearances this season, Eastern Illinois’ Dixon has shot 55.8 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Panthers are 4-9 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

RECENT GAMES: Southeast Missouri has averaged only 70.4 points per game over its last five games. The Redhawks have given up 85.6 points per game over that span.

