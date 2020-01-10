SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Wesley Harris, Carlos Marshall Jr., Michael Littlejohn and Jy’lan Washington have combined to account for 55 percent all Tigers scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 43 percent over the team’s last five games.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 82.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 71.9 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 37.7 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has an assist on 26 of 71 field goals (36.6 percent) across its past three outings while Tennessee State has assists on 48 of 79 field goals (60.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is rated second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

