STEPPING UP: Southeast Missouri’s Chris Harris has averaged 15.5 points while Quatarrius Wilson has put up 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two steals. For the Bulldogs, Hayden Brown has averaged 19.7 points and five rebounds while Tyson Batiste has put up 11.3 points and 5.7 assists.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.