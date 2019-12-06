AD

PERFECT WHEN: Drake is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Bulldogs are 2-2 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

TWO STREAKS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Drake has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 55.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 22.9 free throws per game.

