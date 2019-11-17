BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars will be taking on the Royals of Ecclesia. Southern lost 79-63 to New Mexico State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ahsante Shivers has averaged 10.3 points and two steals this year for Southern. Darius Williams is also a primary contributor, with five points and six rebounds per game.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Deondre Phillips has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.