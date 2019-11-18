FRESHMAN QUARTET: Iowa State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Tyrese Haliburton, Michael Jacobson, Rasir Bolton and George Conditt IV have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Cyclones points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Haliburton has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. Haliburton has accounted for 13 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Iowa State offense has turned the ball over on just 12.8 percent of its possessions, the seventh-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.5 percent of all Southern Miss possessions have resulted in a turnover.

