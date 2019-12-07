HATTIESBURG, Miss. — LaDavius Draine and Tyler Stevenson made five free throws down the stretch as Southern Mississippi held off Southern Illinois 72-69 on Saturday afternoon to halt a four-game skid.

The teams swapped the lead throughout until the Golden Eagles made a final sprint to the finish. Southern Illinois was up 42-34 at the break. Draine nailed a 3 to start the second half and begin a 26-9 run for Southern Miss to go ahead 60-51 with 8:01 remaining in the game.