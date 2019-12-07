Southern Illlinois’ Ronnie Suggs drained a trey that started the Salukis on an 8-0 run to pull out front 69-67 with 1:27 left. The Salukis failed to score after that and the five free throws by Draine and Stevenson secured the win. Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Leonard Harper-Baker had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-7). Stevenson added 15 points and Gabe Watson chipped in 14. Draine finished with 12, knocking down 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
Domask led Southern Illinois (4-6) with 17 points.
